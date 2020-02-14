Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

