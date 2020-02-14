Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 296,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 139,962 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.61 and a 1 year high of $53.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

