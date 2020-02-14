Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,019,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 43,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 320,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 45,047 shares during the last quarter.

EPP opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $42.93 and a one year high of $48.13.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

