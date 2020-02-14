Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,036 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 337,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 319,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $823,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

