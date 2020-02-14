Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,508 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,299,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $165,237,000 after buying an additional 46,120 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,847,000 after buying an additional 1,244,778 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,196,000 after buying an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,018,000 after buying an additional 65,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,878,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Cfra dropped their price target on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

