Canaccord Genuity Lowers Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) to Hold

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cryolife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of CRY traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. 501,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,380. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,772.00, a P/E/G ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. Research analysts expect that Cryolife will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. Also, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,837 shares of company stock worth $536,927. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,258,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryolife by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 709,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after buying an additional 161,059 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cryolife by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cryolife by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,260,000 after buying an additional 102,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cryolife by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

