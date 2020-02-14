Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR.UN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

CAR.UN stock opened at C$58.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.09. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

