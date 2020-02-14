Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,404 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $38,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $29.28. 133,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

