Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $123,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Shares of CP traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,960. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.18 and its 200 day moving average is $240.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

