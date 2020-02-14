Canfor (CFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Canfor (TSE:CFP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Canfor stock opened at C$14.20 on Friday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$8.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC raised Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on Canfor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canfor from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.92.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

