Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $545.36 million and a P/E ratio of 169.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.85. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$7.36 and a one year high of C$19.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. CIBC raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

