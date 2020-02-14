Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Cannae worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cannae by 60.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.98. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.65 million. Cannae had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

