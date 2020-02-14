Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $56.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Endava from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. Endava has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

