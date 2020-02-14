Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.43 Billion

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to post $7.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.64 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $29.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.59 billion to $30.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $30.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.87 billion to $31.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COF opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $78.45 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

