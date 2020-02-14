Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $700,815.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,268,966.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $357,886.54. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Shares of COF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. 125,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,868. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.45 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

