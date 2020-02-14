Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Capstone Mining earned a media sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

TSE:CS traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.74. 273,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$0.92. The company has a market cap of $291.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.11.

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 808,390 shares in the company, valued at C$468,866.20. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot bought 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,834,575.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 327,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,640.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

