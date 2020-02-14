Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub, ZB.COM and Coinbe. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $185.46 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00028993 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00013009 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.67 or 0.02713322 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000708 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017076 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, DragonEX, Upbit, Bitbns, Coinnest, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Huobi, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, Binance, ZB.COM, ABCC, Coinbe, Cryptopia, OKEx, Indodax, Exmo, Bittrex, Cryptomate and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

