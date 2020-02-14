Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.50. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $59.62. 3,247,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,926.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200,344 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

