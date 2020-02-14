Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 13,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Cfra increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.20. 183,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,769. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $60.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

