Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Carnival (NYSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.56. 237,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. Carnival has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.