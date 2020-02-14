Carry Market Cap Hits $14.18 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Carry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, Carry has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $14.18 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.47 or 0.06233662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00062108 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00157161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,870,967,571 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

