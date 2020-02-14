Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Carter’s worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Carter’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Carter’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Carter’s by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Carter’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $110.18. 3,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,970. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day moving average is $99.52. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $112.46.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $2,038,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Foglesong sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $412,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,383. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.