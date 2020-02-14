Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,180,000 after buying an additional 65,801 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 24.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 464.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.84. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $179.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

