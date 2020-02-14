Caspian 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $224,184.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Caspian has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $224,184.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

