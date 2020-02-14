Castle (CSTL) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Castle has a market capitalization of $165,451.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.01264139 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015756 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004935 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000943 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,772,654 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

