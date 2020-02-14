Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 561,100 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3,533.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 397,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,655. The company has a market cap of $96.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 9.82. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

