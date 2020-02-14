Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 151.57% from the stock’s previous close.

CPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.77 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $482.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 2.47.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. Research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 820,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 308,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 61,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 265.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 73,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

