Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 119.09%.

Catchmark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 188,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Catchmark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $531.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

CTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

