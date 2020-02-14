Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

NYSE CAT opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

