Catex Token (CATT) Price Down 15.6% This Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Catex Token has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $266,447.00 and approximately $1,195.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.47 or 0.06233662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00062108 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00157161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

CATT is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

