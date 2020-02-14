Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Short Interest Update

Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CATO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 1,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.46. Cato has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.52 million during the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

