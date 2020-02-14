CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 983,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 22.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 33.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,129. CDW has a twelve month low of $90.53 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

