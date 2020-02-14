Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Down 8.1% in January

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,900 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 687,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CDR opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $255.48 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.97. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.