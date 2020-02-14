CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $335.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, LATOKEN, IDEX and RightBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00048859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $636.04 or 0.06192725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00062326 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024885 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00100684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, RightBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

