Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cenovus Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.94.

TSE:CVE opened at C$11.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.02. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.29 and a twelve month high of C$14.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,903,760.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

