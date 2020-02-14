Centauri Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Centauri has a market capitalization of $28,459.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Centauri has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.76 or 0.06143505 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00061636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024747 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00128326 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,919,868 coins and its circulating supply is 46,174,999 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

