Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Reaches $82.12 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One Centrality token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. Centrality has a total market cap of $82.12 million and $256,050.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.03507473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00254319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00160281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,470,069 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

