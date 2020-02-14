Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Up 8.2% in January

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

CENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $177,459.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 684,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 222,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 492.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 194,749 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 123,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. 1,488,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $504.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

