Century Communities (CCS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) recently:

2/13/2020 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/10/2020 – Century Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

2/7/2020 – Century Communities was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Century Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Century Communities had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Century Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

12/31/2019 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Century Communities stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Century Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25.

Get Century Communities Inc alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 299.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 208,906 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $5,702,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,192,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 163,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 127,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 249,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 92,720 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.