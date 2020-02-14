Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Update

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 984,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,823,000 after buying an additional 120,578 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. grace capital increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 333,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDAY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.80 and a beta of 1.59. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.