Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,938 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Cerner worth $29,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter worth about $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth about $52,774,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $34,498,000. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 224,624 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.06. 1,777,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,477. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,617 shares of company stock valued at $39,627,013. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

