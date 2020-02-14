CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.75. 164,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,250. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.