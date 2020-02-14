Cfra Boosts Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to $14.00

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cfra from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Redburn Partners upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of CS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 648,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $14.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

