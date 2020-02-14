Cfra Lowers Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Price Target to $7.00

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cfra from $11.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential downside of 29.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NSANY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 184,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,080. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

