Cfra Raises Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to $52.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cfra from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.89. 430,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Sun Life Financial’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

