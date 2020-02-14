Chainlink Market Cap Reaches $1.56 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $405.43 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00043323 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Gate.io and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03497223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00160512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Radar Relay, IDEX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Mercatox, Coinbase, Gate.io, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

