Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $870,456,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $103,131,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $35,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $35,483,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $29,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

