Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Director Sells $1,221,839.70 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,931.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRL traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,837. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after buying an additional 353,231 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth $32,215,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,599,000 after acquiring an additional 157,716 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2,050.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after acquiring an additional 155,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

