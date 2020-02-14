Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) VP Sells $1,187,731.11 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.99.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after buying an additional 72,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 27.3% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Bank of America cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.