Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,808 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $26,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 512,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,985. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

